Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Short Interest Update

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,600 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the July 31st total of 523,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

In related news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $1,941,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,301,683.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $1,941,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at $18,301,683.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,864 shares of company stock worth $9,153,485 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $4,836,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 22.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX stock traded down $38.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.82. 569,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.34. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $151.89 and a 52 week high of $359.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.88%.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.