Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Acquires 142,754 Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,754 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in Stevanato Group by 34.3% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stevanato Group by 109.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STVN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €30.60 ($34.00).

Stevanato Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of STVN opened at €21.88 ($24.31) on Tuesday. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €16.56 ($18.40) and a 52 week high of €35.56 ($39.51). The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.10 ($0.11) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The firm had revenue of €259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €254.92 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

