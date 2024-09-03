Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $158.25 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,065 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 2.2% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned approximately 0.20% of Zoetis worth $158,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $183.49 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.