Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $50.85 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lowered its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,043 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison comprises about 0.7% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned 0.29% of Avery Dennison worth $50,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 245,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $503,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 1,282.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,604,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.96.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $221.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $165.21 and a 12 month high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $2,137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,004,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $500,100.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,489.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $2,137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,004,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,314 shares of company stock worth $13,045,187 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

