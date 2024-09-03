Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 417,646 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 417,646 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned 0.21% of Vipshop worth $15,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Vipshop by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,670 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Vipshop by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 625,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 224,098 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,198 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 120,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 84,976 shares during the period. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,669,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. The company had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

