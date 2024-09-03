Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

CMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

CMC stock opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.17. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 21.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

