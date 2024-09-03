Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Short Interest Update

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 799,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 408,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $6.27 on Tuesday, hitting $149.13. 407,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,750. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $63.70 and a one year high of $157.13.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $224.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.54 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $2,621,414.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 124.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 70.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

