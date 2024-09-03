Comparing Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) and Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF)

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) and Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Bankinter has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Organic Dutchman has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankinter 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Organic Dutchman 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bankinter and Green Organic Dutchman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Bankinter and Green Organic Dutchman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankinter N/A N/A N/A Green Organic Dutchman -83.86% -22.02% -14.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bankinter and Green Organic Dutchman’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankinter $2.43 billion N/A $1.58 billion N/A N/A Green Organic Dutchman $24.13 million 0.07 -$33.62 million ($0.41) -0.06

Bankinter has higher revenue and earnings than Green Organic Dutchman.

Summary

Bankinter beats Green Organic Dutchman on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services. The company also provides saving and investment products, including profiled funds, sustainable investment funds, other managers funds, pension funds, and themed funds, as well as funds for beginners; regular investment plans; and advisory, customized investment, wealth management, and alternative investment products and services. In addition, it offers accident, home, life, funeral, health, mortgage payment protection, property, personal, and motor insurance products, as well as business insurance products. Further, the company provides various services, such as estate administration, switch, asset management, accounts management, and transfer services, as well as real estate and brokerage services. Additionally, it offers retail, personal, private, commercial, and corporate banking products, as well as remote banking services. The company was formerly known as Banco Intercontinental Español, S.A. and changed its name to Bankinter, S.A. in July 1990. Bankinter, S.A. was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis and related products. Its products include cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis. The company was founded by Scott Skinner and Jeannette VanderMarel in 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

