Comparing Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Trend Micro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Paycom Software shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Paycom Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trend Micro and Paycom Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trend Micro $1.77 billion 4.75 $76.20 million $0.77 77.60 Paycom Software $1.78 billion 5.32 $340.79 million $8.21 19.83

Analyst Recommendations

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than Trend Micro. Paycom Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trend Micro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Trend Micro and Paycom Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trend Micro 0 0 0 0 N/A Paycom Software 0 16 1 0 2.06

Paycom Software has a consensus price target of $178.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.55%. Given Paycom Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paycom Software is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Risk & Volatility

Trend Micro has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paycom Software has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Trend Micro pays an annual dividend of $4.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Paycom Software pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trend Micro pays out 533.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Paycom Software pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Trend Micro and Paycom Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trend Micro 6.26% 12.34% 4.63% Paycom Software 26.55% 33.36% 10.90%

Summary

Paycom Software beats Trend Micro on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence. It also provides services packages, managed XDR, incident response, and support services. Additionally, the company serves 5G networks, healthcare, manufacturing, oil and gas, electric utility, and automotive industries. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution provides a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, geofencing/geotracking, and Microfence, a proprietary Bluetooth. Its HCM solution also offers payroll applications comprising better employee transaction interface, payroll and tax management, payroll card, Everyday, Paycom pay, Client Action Center, expense management, mileage tracker/fixed and variable rates, garnishment administration, and GL concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, position management, and Paycom learning, as well as my analytics. In addition, its HCM solution provides manager on-the-go that gives supervisors and managers the ability to perform a variety of tasks, such as approving time-off requests and expense reimbursements; direct data exchange; ask here, a tool for direct line of communication to ask work-related questions; document and checklist; government and compliance; benefits administration/benefits to carrier; benefit enrollment service; COBRA administration; personnel action and performance discussion forms; surveys; 401(k) reporting; report center; and affordable care act applications, as well as Clue, which securely collects, tracks, and manages the vaccination and testing data of the workforce. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

