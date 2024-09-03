Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 749,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

NYSE CMP traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $8.20. 305,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,676. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $338.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.13. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $30.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMP. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,352,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,333,000 after buying an additional 637,883 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth about $7,486,000. SW Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Finally, Yost Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,583,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Further Reading

