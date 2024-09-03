Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.60-13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.71.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.5 %

STZ opened at $236.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $299.21.

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

