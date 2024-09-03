Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Update

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the July 31st total of 3,720,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 81.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Constellium by 16.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellium by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

CSTM stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.13. 382,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,110. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.60. Constellium has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Constellium had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

