Contrasting Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM)

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM – Get Free Report) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

International Monetary Systems has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get International Monetary Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for International Monetary Systems and Phreesia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Phreesia 0 2 12 0 2.86

Valuation & Earnings

Phreesia has a consensus target price of $30.54, indicating a potential upside of 18.78%. Given Phreesia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Phreesia is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Phreesia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Phreesia $356.30 million 4.14 -$136.88 million ($2.17) -11.85

International Monetary Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phreesia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Phreesia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A Phreesia -31.87% -46.89% -32.68%

Summary

Phreesia beats International Monetary Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Monetary Systems

(Get Free Report)

International Monetary Systems Ltd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the management and operation of a barter trade exchange. It offers electronic mail promotions, monthly statements, 24-hour authorization service and internet trading. The company was founded in July 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, WI.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a web-based dashboard for healthcare services clients; PhreesiaPads, a self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks, an on-site kiosks. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for International Monetary Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Monetary Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.