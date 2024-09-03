Convergence Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

In other news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,560.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $586,140.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 115,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,451.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,995 shares of company stock worth $19,175,193. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

