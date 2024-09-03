Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 3,980 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 119.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 515,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,040,000 after purchasing an additional 450,620 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,215,000 after buying an additional 156,225 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,379,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 8,693.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 86,930 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

STRL stock opened at $119.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.52 and a 200 day moving average of $112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.45 and a 1 year high of $137.63.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $582.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.70 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

About Sterling Infrastructure



Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

