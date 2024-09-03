Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 505 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 4,157.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.42. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.24 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.07%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.7005 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 67.79%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

