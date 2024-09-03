Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes $605,000 Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRO. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.61 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

