Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPAY. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Corpay from $331.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Corpay in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.50.

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $315.55 on Tuesday. Corpay has a 1 year low of $220.39 and a 1 year high of $319.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corpay will post 17.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $33,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $1,327,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $1,398,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

