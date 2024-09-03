Costain Group (LON:COST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $106.50

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 106.50 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.37), with a volume of 487606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.50 ($1.37).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costain Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.
Costain Group Stock Performance
Costain Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Costain Group’s payout ratio is 909.09%.
About Costain Group
Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.
