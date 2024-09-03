Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Short Interest Down 11.5% in August

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,440,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the July 31st total of 15,190,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on COTY. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

Coty Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 1,448.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 527,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. Coty has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

