Craneware plc (LON:CRW) Plans Dividend of GBX 16

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Craneware’s previous dividend of $13.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Craneware Price Performance

Craneware stock opened at GBX 2,226.55 ($29.28) on Tuesday. Craneware has a 52-week low of GBX 1,340.71 ($17.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,509.20 ($32.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £786.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,130.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,328.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,263.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15.

Get Craneware alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Craneware from GBX 2,600 ($34.19) to GBX 2,700 ($35.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Craneware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.