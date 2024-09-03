Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Up 7.3% in August

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 953,600 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 888,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Credicorp Trading Up 2.6 %
BAP opened at $178.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.64. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $116.42 and a fifty-two week high of $180.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.15). Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Credicorp will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Credicorp Company Profile
Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.
