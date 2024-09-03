Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Up 7.3% in August

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 953,600 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 888,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Credicorp Trading Up 2.6 %

BAP opened at $178.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.64. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $116.42 and a fifty-two week high of $180.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.15). Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Credicorp will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

