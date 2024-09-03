Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Down 7.8%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.13 and last traded at $32.17. Approximately 1,076,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,109,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRDO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -179.39 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73.

In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 45,476 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,444,317.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 49,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,707.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,054,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 45,476 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,444,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 886,678 shares of company stock worth $26,885,494. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,713,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,302,000 after buying an additional 413,149 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after purchasing an additional 111,957 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 37.1% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 64,177 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $2,732,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

