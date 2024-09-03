Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Short Interest Up 6.7% in August

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,800 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 204,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Crexendo from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, insider Anand Buch sold 7,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $40,738.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,655.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Anand Buch sold 7,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $40,738.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,655.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $107,625.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 439,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,466.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,853 shares of company stock worth $582,190. Corporate insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Crexendo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $137.88 million, a PE ratio of 103.20 and a beta of 1.17. Crexendo has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $7.59.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. Crexendo had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crexendo will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

