Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.38

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 151521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Critical Elements Lithium from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Critical Elements Lithium from C$3.25 to C$2.65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.
Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Critical Elements Lithium Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.
