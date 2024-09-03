Critical Survey: Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) & Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR)

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) and Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Permian Resources and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Resources 15.62% 11.91% 7.45% Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45%

Volatility and Risk

Permian Resources has a beta of 4.37, meaning that its share price is 337% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Resources 0 2 13 1 2.94 Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Permian Resources and Chesapeake Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Permian Resources currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.45%. Given Permian Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Permian Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Permian Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Permian Resources and Chesapeake Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Resources $4.37 billion 2.51 $476.31 million $1.10 12.95 Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06

Permian Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chesapeake Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Permian Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Permian Resources beats Chesapeake Energy on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and changed its name to Permian Resources Corporation in September 2022. Permian Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

