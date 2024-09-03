CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $339.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $302.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRWD. BTIG Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $329.47.

Shares of CRWD opened at $277.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.18, a PEG ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $145.38 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at $424,576,497.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,461,000 after buying an additional 358,945 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,425,000 after buying an additional 60,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,471,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

