Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC decreased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 163.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.59. 318,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,778. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.20. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 195.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.53.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

