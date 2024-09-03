Crypto Snack Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, Crypto Snack has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Snack token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Snack has a market capitalization of $75.40 million and $10.22 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Crypto Snack

Crypto Snack’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.

It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.

The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CryptoSnackCommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/NyemjyETwA)[Github](https://github.com/CryptoSnackOfficial)[BitcoinTalk](https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5391341.0)”

Buying and Selling Crypto Snack

