CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €83.15 ($92.39) and last traded at €83.50 ($92.78). 35,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 148,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €84.90 ($94.33).

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €79.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.22.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

