Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 5,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $285,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,666,915.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 4.4 %

Cytokinetics stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,760. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.39. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $110.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth approximately $246,074,000. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $67,414,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at $51,277,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $60,299,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 122.2% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,180,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

