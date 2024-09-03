CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC) Short Interest Update

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 131,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CytoMed Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDTC traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,561. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a current ratio of 14.09. CytoMed Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of CytoMed Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

CytoMed Therapeutics Company Profile

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers in Malaysia and Singapore. Its lead product candidate is CTM-N2D, which is in Phase I clinical trials comprising expanded gamma delta T cells grafted with natural killer group 2D ligands-targeting chimeric antigen receptor to improve anti-cancer cytotoxicity.

