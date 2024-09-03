DeepOnion (ONION) Hits Market Capitalization of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 42.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $2.90 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00074494 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00019868 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007552 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000121 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

