Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 528,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,839 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $197,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $385.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $423.35.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $443.00 price objective (up previously from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $414.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.