Defira Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (FIRA)

Defira (FIRA) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Defira token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Defira has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $0.09 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Defira has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Defira Token Profile

Defira was first traded on February 25th, 2022. The official website for Defira is www.defira.com. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse.

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.00178572 USD and is down -6.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $13.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

