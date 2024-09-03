Degen (DEGEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $43.02 Million

Degen (DEGEN) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Degen has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Degen has a total market cap of $43.02 million and $5.32 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Degen Token Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase.

Buying and Selling Degen

