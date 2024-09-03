Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $160.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $166.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DELL. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.80.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.3 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $115.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.97. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 182.71% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,138.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,041,697 shares of company stock valued at $961,072,399. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 35.8% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

