Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $109.70 and last traded at $110.03. Approximately 5,014,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 10,340,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.97. The stock has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 182.71% and a net margin of 4.32%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,041,697 shares of company stock worth $961,072,399 over the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NCP Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,269,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 478.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 1,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $592,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,350,000 after buying an additional 18,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 229,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,633,000 after buying an additional 34,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

