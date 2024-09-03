Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Fox Advisors

Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.80.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $115.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.97. The firm has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 182.71% and a net margin of 4.32%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,041,697 shares of company stock valued at $961,072,399 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,121,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

