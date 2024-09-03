Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $25.20. 294,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,130,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DNLI

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $31,682.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at $435,425.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,146 shares of company stock valued at $710,274 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.