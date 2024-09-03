Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target to $146.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CAR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.29.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAR

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Shares of CAR stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $79.03 and a one year high of $221.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.21.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($2.19). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 230.71% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.