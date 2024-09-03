Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 3,660,000 shares. Approximately 20.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ DNTH traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.32. 83,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,504. The company has a market cap of $801.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.89. Dianthus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,376.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. Analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNTH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

DNTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Baird R W raised Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dianthus Therapeutics

About Dianthus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.