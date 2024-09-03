DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $260.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DKS. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $236.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $239.30. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.84.

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,908,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $237,697,000 after purchasing an additional 375,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,209,892,000 after purchasing an additional 166,687 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5,379.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 167,768 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,724,000 after acquiring an additional 164,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,045 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $117,103,000 after purchasing an additional 156,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

