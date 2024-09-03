Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Lifted by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,986,458,000 after acquiring an additional 951,567 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $107,372,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $59,087,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 784,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,517,000 after purchasing an additional 245,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.85. 336,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,067. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.00. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.94 and a 52 week high of $162.58. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

