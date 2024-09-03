Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.14

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2024

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGRGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.14 and last traded at $28.14, with a volume of 42338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 78,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.