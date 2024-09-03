Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.14

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.14 and last traded at $28.14, with a volume of 42338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 78,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.