Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Bought by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.52. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

