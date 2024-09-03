Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Emily Yang Sells 1,000 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $70,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Emily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Emily Yang sold 1,272 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $91,787.52.

Diodes Stock Down 8.9 %

NASDAQ DIOD traded down $6.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.51. 116,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,288. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.35. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.96 and a 1 year high of $86.74.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.12 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.12%. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIOD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

