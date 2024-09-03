Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,306 shares during the quarter. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares comprises about 2.2% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter worth $85,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000.

QQQE traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $88.08. The stock had a trading volume of 272,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,256. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.20 and a 200-day moving average of $87.70. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $70.18 and a fifty-two week high of $92.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.1796 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

