DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Short Interest Down 8.8% in August

DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 913,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company's stock are sold short.

NYSE:DNOW traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.48. 398,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,043. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00. DNOW has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.45.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.20 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.70%. On average, research analysts expect that DNOW will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of DNOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in DNOW by 1,062.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNOW during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of DNOW by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNOW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in DNOW by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

