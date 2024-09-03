Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $102.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $154.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.95.

NYSE DG traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,132,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.75. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,150,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $301,738,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

